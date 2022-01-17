Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.