Wrapped BNB Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $787.39 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $471.33 or 0.01106678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.63 or 0.07590192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,504.61 or 0.99800574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007727 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,812,880 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

