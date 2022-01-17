Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.