Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $27.67 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 124,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,740. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

