Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,961,381 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,961,381 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $103.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

