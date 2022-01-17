Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $550.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

