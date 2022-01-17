Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $32.06 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $32,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.28. 1,069,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,490. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.29 and its 200 day moving average is $414.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.21 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.55.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

