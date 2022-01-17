California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $135,844,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $234.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $197.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

