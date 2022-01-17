Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.80.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.57. 18,614,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,587,500. The company has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

