Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 231,308 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,308 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Ball worth $49,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $72,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,770. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.61. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

