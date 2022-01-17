Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 227,445 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Trex comprises about 0.6% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Trex were worth $68,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trex by 111.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

NYSE:TREX traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.95. 66,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,850. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

