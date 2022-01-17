Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $256.52 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $256.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.38 and its 200 day moving average is $212.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

