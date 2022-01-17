Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Sells 8,500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 8.9% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

ABNB stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.99. 4,144,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150,824 shares of company stock worth $211,706,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

