Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,761.67.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,450.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,339.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,316.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

