Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 4.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 53,531 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.22.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.