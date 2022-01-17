CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after buying an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.76 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.70.

