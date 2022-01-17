Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,483 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up 1.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after acquiring an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.