Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

EW opened at $118.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

