Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Increases Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,500 shares during the period. Amyris accounts for approximately 4.0% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Amyris worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:AMRS remained flat at $$4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,140,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

