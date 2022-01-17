Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $1.59 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.7% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $374.48. 903,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.73 and a 200 day moving average of $376.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

