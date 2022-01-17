Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 660 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in TELUS were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter worth $141,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.76. 1,447,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,100. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

