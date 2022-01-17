Bokf Na Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 594,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,111,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $80.53. 327,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,640. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

