Bokf Na Invests $35 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 328,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,002,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.67. 779,933 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.