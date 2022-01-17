Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,735,000 after purchasing an additional 160,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 991,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.