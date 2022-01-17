Gitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $161.14 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.35 or 0.00026569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $161.14 million and $45.28 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

