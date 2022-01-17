Analyzing Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,433.93% -63.02% -54.86% IMARA N/A -75.23% -69.32%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leap Therapeutics and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 IMARA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.45%. IMARA has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 862.20%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and IMARA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 167.22 -$27.51 million ($0.47) -6.04 IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($2.96) -0.66

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats IMARA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

