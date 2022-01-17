TrueFlip Market Cap Hits $3.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

