Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PTRS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Partners Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter worth $371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter worth $121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 1,031.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

