LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $61.89.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

