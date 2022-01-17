Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Increases By 100.0%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:LKHLY remained flat at $$13.99 on Monday. Lonking has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

