Analysts Expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Braze stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $62.61. 17,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,860. Braze has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

