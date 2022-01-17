Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,569 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,379 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

