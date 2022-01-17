U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy makes up 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

