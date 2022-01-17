AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Holdings Lowered by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,756 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for about 1.9% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $108.34. 16,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,330. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

