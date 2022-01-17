Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 32,838 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 32,838 shares during the quarter. Perficient comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,260. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.92.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

