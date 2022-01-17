Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 4,925 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 44.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 71.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Exponent by 77.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPO stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.24. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

