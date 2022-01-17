Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 867 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

