Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 3,056 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 60.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 44.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 453,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 139,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $23.75. 5,029,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,960. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.