US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $333,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.90. 16,868,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The company has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.16 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,640 shares of company stock worth $204,690,390 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.