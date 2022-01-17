US Bancorp DE Has $466.97 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,366,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,798 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 0.9% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.42% of Copart worth $466,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,362,000 after acquiring an additional 343,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.71. 1,120,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

