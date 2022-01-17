Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $99.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

