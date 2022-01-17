Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,163 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $257.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.