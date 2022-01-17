Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $257.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.48.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

