Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $161.58 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

