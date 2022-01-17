Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

