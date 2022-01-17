1,424 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Shares of CI opened at $242.17 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.