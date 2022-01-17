Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $65.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $69.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

