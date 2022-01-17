Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

