Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

NYSE:ADM opened at $71.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $71.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

