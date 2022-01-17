The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

